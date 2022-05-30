 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Neill talks about working with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern after 29 years

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

File Footage 

Sam Neill shared his experience of working with Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern in Jurassic World Dominion, 29 years after they first shared the screen in Jurassic Park in 1993.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the Peaky Blinders actor talked about reuniting with his co-stars from the first part of the science fiction film and surviving a pandemic.

He told the outlet, “Getting back as Alan for Jurassic World Dominion was great, as I was working with some very old friends, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.”

“When we were making the first part, we survived a hurricane. This time, we survived a pandemic. We never thought we would be able to complete the film… I’m very happy that we got it done,” he added.

Neill continued: “We got through it, we survived. And, and it’s something that a lot of people are gonna get a lot of pleasure out of.”

Previously, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Neill dished on his 19 years age gap with Dern in the first installment of the film.

He told the outlet, "I am 20 years older than Laura! Which at the time was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady!”

He added, “It never occurred to me until I opened a magazine and there was an article called 'Old Geezers and Gals.' People like Harrison Ford and Sean Connery acting with much younger people. And there I was, on the list. I thought, 'Come on. It can't be true.'"


More From Entertainment:

Queen demanded Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘be on their best behavior’

Queen demanded Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘be on their best behavior’
Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘best date night’ with daughter North West in Italy

Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘best date night’ with daughter North West in Italy

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone reveals new wrestling name: Photo

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone reveals new wrestling name: Photo
Meghan Markle ‘never understood true royalty’: Report

Meghan Markle ‘never understood true royalty’: Report
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial homed in on ‘tears’ during closing argument

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial homed in on ‘tears’ during closing argument
Meghan Markle ‘smothering’ Prince Harry, ex butler claims

Meghan Markle ‘smothering’ Prince Harry, ex butler claims
Elon Musk disappoints Amber Heard by staying away from Johnny Depp's defamation trial?

Elon Musk disappoints Amber Heard by staying away from Johnny Depp's defamation trial?
Prince Harry ‘living it up’ seeing Netflix’s increased attention: report

Prince Harry ‘living it up’ seeing Netflix’s increased attention: report
Johnny Depp gets featured in Paul McCartney concert amid defamation trial

Johnny Depp gets featured in Paul McCartney concert amid defamation trial
Queen ‘can’t protect royal brand’ while ‘saboteur’ Prince Andrew remains free’

Queen ‘can’t protect royal brand’ while ‘saboteur’ Prince Andrew remains free’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz packed on PDA as they step out in LA

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz packed on PDA as they step out in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle require ‘intimate shots of Queen’ for Netflix ratings boost

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle require ‘intimate shots of Queen’ for Netflix ratings boost

Latest

view all