Sam Neill talks about working with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern after 29 years

File Footage

Sam Neill shared his experience of working with Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern in Jurassic World Dominion, 29 years after they first shared the screen in Jurassic Park in 1993.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the Peaky Blinders actor talked about reuniting with his co-stars from the first part of the science fiction film and surviving a pandemic.

He told the outlet, “Getting back as Alan for Jurassic World Dominion was great, as I was working with some very old friends, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.”

“When we were making the first part, we survived a hurricane. This time, we survived a pandemic. We never thought we would be able to complete the film… I’m very happy that we got it done,” he added.

Neill continued: “We got through it, we survived. And, and it’s something that a lot of people are gonna get a lot of pleasure out of.”

Previously, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Neill dished on his 19 years age gap with Dern in the first installment of the film.

He told the outlet, "I am 20 years older than Laura! Which at the time was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady!”

He added, “It never occurred to me until I opened a magazine and there was an article called 'Old Geezers and Gals.' People like Harrison Ford and Sean Connery acting with much younger people. And there I was, on the list. I thought, 'Come on. It can't be true.'"



