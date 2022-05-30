 
Monday May 30 2022
Hailey Bieber gets dragged after BFF ‘shades’ Selena Gomez online

Monday May 30, 2022

Hailey Bieber can’t seem to catch a break from controversy surrounding her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-Selena Gomez, with the latest scandal erupting after her BFF Justine Skye seemed to throw shade at Selena over the weekend.

In screenshots shared extensively online by fans, Justine took to Snapchat to share a snap that read, “Making TikToks everyday like you haven’t got a shitty makeup brand to run? Hmmm… Just whack as hell.”

Fans of Selena were quick to react to the snap, seemingly directed towards the Rare Beauty founder, who has been quite active on TikTok recently.

Backlash was quick and intense, with fans not only defending Selena, but also her makeup brand, with one fan writing, “Yeah let’s not act like Rare Beauty is not good. Selena snapped!”

Another commented, “Rare Beauty is one of the best celebrity makeup brands on the market you have to give Selena her 10s.”

Yet another Selena fan said: “Sorry, her acting like RARE beauty isn’t successful to make her friend (Hailey) feel better is hilarious.”

Justine has since responded to the controversy, saying that her Snapchat account was ‘hacked’, however, fans seem less than convinced.

Many also pointed out that Hailey and Justine have been known to be allegedly ‘obsessed’ with Selena since years.

It is important to note that Hailey is now married to popstar Justin Bieber, who earlier dated Selena for years before settling down with Hailey.

