 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian looks extra slim as she shares new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Khloe Kardashian looks extra slim as she shares new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson

American TV star Khloe Kardashian attracted massive applause as she shared her incredible fit figure in stunning gym wear, showing off her very toned tummy in a sports top on Monday.

On Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, the ex of Tristan Thompson was seen in a bra top and leggings at her home gym.

Her abs popped out and the-37-year-old also showed some ribs as she wore the tiny bra top that was brown and yellow.

Khloe Kardashian looks extra slim as she shares new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson

Kim Kardashian's sister was blasting Ariana Grande singing on The Weeknd's 2020 song Save Your Tears in the post that was shared in the morning.

The hit track is about love lost as it the lyrics begin: 'I saw you dancing in a crowded room, You look so happy when I'm not with you, But then you saw me, caught you by surprise, A single teardrop falling from your eye.'

Khloe's post comes after she talked in-depth about her personal life. During the chat, the blonde bombshell said that she has 'no drama' with ex Tristan Thompson who cheated on her several times, even having a baby with one of his lovers.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘very serious’, says source

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘very serious’, says source
A$AP Rocky shares views on fatherhood: 'Raise Open-Minded' Kids

A$AP Rocky shares views on fatherhood: 'Raise Open-Minded' Kids
A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: Picture-perfect Pair’

A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: Picture-perfect Pair’
Princess Eugenie moves to Portugal with husband after ‘life-changing’ offer

Princess Eugenie moves to Portugal with husband after ‘life-changing’ offer
Johnny Depp fans react post surprise UK performance

Johnny Depp fans react post surprise UK performance
Jung Ho-yeon opens up about her first reaction to Squid Game’s success

Jung Ho-yeon opens up about her first reaction to Squid Game’s success
Prince Harry ‘will return to UK with his tail between his legs’, says former butler

Prince Harry ‘will return to UK with his tail between his legs’, says former butler
Dominic Fike confirms relationship with ‘Euphoria’ costar Hunter Schafer

Dominic Fike confirms relationship with ‘Euphoria’ costar Hunter Schafer
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoying married life

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoying married life
Hailey Bieber gets dragged after BFF ‘shades’ Selena Gomez online

Hailey Bieber gets dragged after BFF ‘shades’ Selena Gomez online
Joe Rogan lavishes praise on Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez

Joe Rogan lavishes praise on Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez
Amber Heard losing confidence and hope as Johnny Depp defamation trial enters final stage

Amber Heard losing confidence and hope as Johnny Depp defamation trial enters final stage

Latest

view all