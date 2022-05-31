Khloe Kardashian looks extra slim as she shares new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson

American TV star Khloe Kardashian attracted massive applause as she shared her incredible fit figure in stunning gym wear, showing off her very toned tummy in a sports top on Monday.



On Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, the ex of Tristan Thompson was seen in a bra top and leggings at her home gym.

Her abs popped out and the-37-year-old also showed some ribs as she wore the tiny bra top that was brown and yellow.

Kim Kardashian's sister was blasting Ariana Grande singing on The Weeknd's 2020 song Save Your Tears in the post that was shared in the morning.

The hit track is about love lost as it the lyrics begin: 'I saw you dancing in a crowded room, You look so happy when I'm not with you, But then you saw me, caught you by surprise, A single teardrop falling from your eye.'



Khloe's post comes after she talked in-depth about her personal life. During the chat, the blonde bombshell said that she has 'no drama' with ex Tristan Thompson who cheated on her several times, even having a baby with one of his lovers.

