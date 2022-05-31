 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian beau Pete Davidson 'big kid' himself, is 'great' with her children

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Kim Kardashian beau Pete Davidson big kid himself, is great with her children
Kim Kardashian beau Pete Davidson 'big kid' himself, is 'great' with her children

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking a special turn in their relationship.

The 41-year-old multi-hyphenate, who earlier talked about keeping her love life private, turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a PDA-filled lip-lock with her boyfriend.

The adorable clip comes after Pete dyed his hair to match Kimberly's platinum blonde locks.

"Pete continues to spend a lot of time in L.A.," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "He didn't make Kourtney's Italy wedding, but met up with Kim as soon as she returned to L.A."

"Kim loves having Pete around. He is great with her kids," the insider adds. "He is very playful and a big kid himself. They are in a committed relationship and not seeing other people. Kim is very happy."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson first started dating in October 2021. Sources suggest that the former Saturday Night Live star has premantnely moved to Los Angeles after quitting the show.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, sports fuschia on LA streets

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, sports fuschia on LA streets
Meghan Markle 'terrified' ex-husband has 'axe to grind' with new book

Meghan Markle 'terrified' ex-husband has 'axe to grind' with new book
Prince William 'saved' by Kate Middleton love, she 'makes him melt': Diana butler

Prince William 'saved' by Kate Middleton love, she 'makes him melt': Diana butler
Prince Harry 'trying to resurrect' happiness with polo in US, will 'run' to William

Prince Harry 'trying to resurrect' happiness with polo in US, will 'run' to William

Johnny Depp supermodel daughter Lily-Rose turns 23! See Photos

Johnny Depp supermodel daughter Lily-Rose turns 23! See Photos
Madonna leaves fans ‘scared’ with creepy post: pictures inside

Madonna leaves fans ‘scared’ with creepy post: pictures inside
‘Maestro’: Bradley Cooper leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic

‘Maestro’: Bradley Cooper leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic
Khloe Kardashian looks extra slim as she shares new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson

Khloe Kardashian looks extra slim as she shares new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘very serious’, says source

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘very serious’, says source
A$AP Rocky shares views on fatherhood: 'Raise Open-Minded' Kids

A$AP Rocky shares views on fatherhood: 'Raise Open-Minded' Kids
A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: Picture-perfect Pair’

A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: Picture-perfect Pair’
Princess Eugenie moves to Portugal with husband after ‘life-changing’ offer

Princess Eugenie moves to Portugal with husband after ‘life-changing’ offer

Latest

view all