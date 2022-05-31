Kim Kardashian beau Pete Davidson 'big kid' himself, is 'great' with her children

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking a special turn in their relationship.

The 41-year-old multi-hyphenate, who earlier talked about keeping her love life private, turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a PDA-filled lip-lock with her boyfriend.

The adorable clip comes after Pete dyed his hair to match Kimberly's platinum blonde locks.

"Pete continues to spend a lot of time in L.A.," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "He didn't make Kourtney's Italy wedding, but met up with Kim as soon as she returned to L.A."



"Kim loves having Pete around. He is great with her kids," the insider adds. "He is very playful and a big kid himself. They are in a committed relationship and not seeing other people. Kim is very happy."



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson first started dating in October 2021. Sources suggest that the former Saturday Night Live star has premantnely moved to Los Angeles after quitting the show.