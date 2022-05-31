 
entertainment
'Maid' star Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are engaged: Insider

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are engaged to be married after dating for almost a year.

A source confirmed to People Magazine that the duo is all set to take their relationship forward after the singer popped the big question to Maid actor.

The rumours first started making rounds when the 27-year-old actor was spotted sporting a sparkly diamond on her finger at Cannes Film Festival 2022 last Wednesday.

The actor attended the festival for the premiere of her movie Stars at Noon alongside Joe Alwyn when she flaunted the diamond.

She even appeared in a short video for Chanel before the premiere in which she prominently displayed the ring by resting her chin on her left hand.

The couple started dating last year when they were captured locking lips in New York. They later made their relationship official when they showed up for FI Awards Luncheon in March.

Representatives for Qualley and Antonoff have not issued any statement as of yet.

