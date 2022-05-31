 
Tuesday May 31 2022
Jennifer Lopez honours Memorial Day in a stunning red and blue dress

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Jennifer Lopez left fans in awe as she looked stunning in a gorgeous Valentino dress honouring the Memorial Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Marry Me actor posed alongside her pool as she paid homage to the armed forces.

“#HappyMemorialDay!” JLo captioned her gorgeous snaps.

She added, “Join me today in honoring all the service women and men who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

In the pictures, the actor-singer flaunted her toned legs in a red, white, and blue mini dress as her beautiful hair fell perfectly down her shoulders.

She completed her look with stylish gold rimmed sunglasses and same coloured large hoop earrings. In the third picture, the star changed her glasses with red rimmed shades that had gem stones on them.

Ben Affleck's fiancé celebrated her weekend as she dropped another photo in her stories posing for the photo looking up the sky.

Earlier, JLo recalled a horrifying incident when she experienced a panic attack due to exhaustion after which she realized the importance of sleeping.

Penning her beauty secret in her newsletter On The JLo, she wrote, “Sleep to me is the most underrated beauty secret out there.”


