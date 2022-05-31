Prince Harry has 'no place' at royal table, branded 'lost doul' by Diana ex-employee

Prince Harry has 'no place' at royal table anymore, branded 'lost doul' by Diana ex-employee

Prince Harry will struggle to find his place back on the royal table, says Princess Diana's ex-butler.

Paul Burrell, while speaking to OK!, dubbed the Duke of Sussex a 'lost soul' who is wandering around as he plans UK return.



Mr Burrell predicted: "I think Harry’s going to look completely out of place and bewildered.

"I think he’s a lost soul.

"He doesn’t have a place or a chair at the table anymore."

Speaking to the outlet, he further added: "So I think to come back to this environment will be very difficult.

"Knowing what will come out in his memoir when it’s published, listen, he’s torn."

Prince Harry will drop his memoir later this year. According to publisher Penguin Random House, Harry's memoir will "share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him".