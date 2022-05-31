 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Rachel Zegler's cryptic tweet about 'The Hunger Games' prequel casting goes viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Rachel Zeglers cryptic tweet about The Hunger Games prequel casting goes viral
Rachel Zegler's cryptic tweet about 'The Hunger Games' prequel casting goes viral

Rachel Zegler has seemingly spilt the beans about her potential casting in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 21-year-old West Side Story star wrote, "Listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?"

According to Daily Mail, the tweet broke the internet as fans pointed out that the first letter of each word in her post spells Lucy Gray Baird - the main character in the novel.

Rachel Zeglers cryptic tweet about The Hunger Games prequel casting goes viral

However, the actor or her rep hasn't cleared the message of her tweet which came a day after the main casting for the show was announced.

The prequel novel has been penned by Suzanne Collins and its plot sets 60 years before the original trilogy.

Meanwhile, Zegler will soon appear on the big screen in Warner Bros.' Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

More From Entertainment:

Why 'Zendaya Fight' is trending on Twitter?

Why 'Zendaya Fight' is trending on Twitter?
Diplo refused entry to Cannes party he was hired to DJ at: Watch

Diplo refused entry to Cannes party he was hired to DJ at: Watch
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson arrive in UK ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson arrive in UK ahead of Queen's Jubilee
Jury to resume deliberations on dueling Johnny Depp, Amber Heard claims

Jury to resume deliberations on dueling Johnny Depp, Amber Heard claims
Meghan Markle 'nerve-wracked' ahead of UK return, thankful for Lili 'distraction'

Meghan Markle 'nerve-wracked' ahead of UK return, thankful for Lili 'distraction'
Prince Harry has 'no place' at royal table, branded 'lost doul' by Diana ex-employee

Prince Harry has 'no place' at royal table, branded 'lost doul' by Diana ex-employee
Queen Gold State Coach seen in London after 20 years amid Jubilee rehearsals

Queen Gold State Coach seen in London after 20 years amid Jubilee rehearsals
'Top Gun: Maverick' director reveals he only had 30 minutes to convince Tom Cruise

'Top Gun: Maverick' director reveals he only had 30 minutes to convince Tom Cruise
Queen aides afraid of 'Sussex bomb', have no 'power' over Meghan's 'unofficial UK plans'

Queen aides afraid of 'Sussex bomb', have no 'power' over Meghan's 'unofficial UK plans'
Queen era of 'steady visibility' coming to an end, says ex-Archbishop

Queen era of 'steady visibility' coming to an end, says ex-Archbishop
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard not to return to courtroom?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard not to return to courtroom?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be trusted', will not be allowed in Windsor Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be trusted', will not be allowed in Windsor Castle

Latest

view all