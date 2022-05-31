'Not a single man defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr sparks backlash

The jury is set to announce the verdict in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's bombshell lawsuit but the social media around the case is not fading away.

Among the recent celebrities who have shared their take on the defamation lawsuit is Donald Trump Jr. - son of former US President Donald Trump.

Taking to Twitter, Donald called the Aquaman actor 'Amber Turd' in reference to the social media tags.

"Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defence saying she’s great," he wrote.

The tweet sparked a massive backlash on the micro-blogging site as netizens clapped back at Donald's 'problematic' thoughts.

"Right, because a woman's word and the mountain of evidence she's provided is worth nothing unless a man gives her credibility? Her ex-wife has nothing but good things to say about her. But I guess it doesn't count since she's not a man," one user slammed.

Another user wrote, "NO woman should seek or require the approval of ANY man. Women are great without men saying so.

A third tweet read, "Just like no woman came out & defended your dad. They’re both horrible."