 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp receives love and respect as he makes surprise visit to UK

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Johnny Depp receives love and respect as he makes surprise visit to UK

Johnny Depp made an unexpected trip to Sheffield, South Yorks, over the weekend – taking a break from his ongoing defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp received hero's welcome as hey jetted straight to the UK on Sunday (May 29) after the gruelling six week trial in Virginia, USA, before joining his pal Jeff Beck who is currently on tour.

The Pirates of The Caribbean actor embraced well wishes after he made a rather unexpected appearance at a gig in Sheffield over the weekend.

The 58-year-old joined Jeff on stage at Sheffield City Hall before performing alongside his mate at the stunning venue where he played guitar and sang some songs. After leaving the gig, the star left students bewildered as they went about their night in the nearby Slug and Lettuce and Bronco's Rodeo.

"No it's not, no it's not, is that Johnny Depp?" one student can be heard asking. Depp responded as saying: "It certainly is," as he snapped selfies with fans who couldn't believe their luck.

Johnny Depp apparently gave a perfect treat to his fans with his surprise appearance as they are supporting the star in his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘inexplicably proud’ on son Dylan’s graduation

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘inexplicably proud’ on son Dylan’s graduation

Camila Cabello channels angelic looks for upcoming collaboration with Yotuel

Camila Cabello channels angelic looks for upcoming collaboration with Yotuel
Internet accuses Kim Kardashian of yet another photoshop fail

Internet accuses Kim Kardashian of yet another photoshop fail
Johnny Depp receives standing ovation by fans at the London show

Johnny Depp receives standing ovation by fans at the London show
'Not a single man defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr sparks backlash

'Not a single man defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr sparks backlash
Justin Bieber wishes little sis Jazmyn on Birthday with sweet throwback pictures

Justin Bieber wishes little sis Jazmyn on Birthday with sweet throwback pictures

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan 'fourth wedding in LA’: fans react

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan 'fourth wedding in LA’: fans react
Amber Heard likely to lose Johnny Depp defamation trial: Here’s why

Amber Heard likely to lose Johnny Depp defamation trial: Here’s why
Rachel Zegler's cryptic tweet about 'The Hunger Games' prequel casting goes viral

Rachel Zegler's cryptic tweet about 'The Hunger Games' prequel casting goes viral
Why 'Zendaya Fight' is trending on Twitter?

Why 'Zendaya Fight' is trending on Twitter?
Diplo refused entry to Cannes party he was hired to DJ at: Watch

Diplo refused entry to Cannes party he was hired to DJ at: Watch
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson arrive in UK ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson arrive in UK ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Latest

view all