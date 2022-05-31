Johnny Depp receives love and respect as he makes surprise visit to UK

Johnny Depp made an unexpected trip to Sheffield, South Yorks, over the weekend – taking a break from his ongoing defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.



Depp received hero's welcome as hey jetted straight to the UK on Sunday (May 29) after the gruelling six week trial in Virginia, USA, before joining his pal Jeff Beck who is currently on tour.

The Pirates of The Caribbean actor embraced well wishes after he made a rather unexpected appearance at a gig in Sheffield over the weekend.

The 58-year-old joined Jeff on stage at Sheffield City Hall before performing alongside his mate at the stunning venue where he played guitar and sang some songs. After leaving the gig, the star left students bewildered as they went about their night in the nearby Slug and Lettuce and Bronco's Rodeo.

"No it's not, no it's not, is that Johnny Depp?" one student can be heard asking. Depp responded as saying: "It certainly is," as he snapped selfies with fans who couldn't believe their luck.



Johnny Depp apparently gave a perfect treat to his fans with his surprise appearance as they are supporting the star in his defamation trial against Amber Heard.