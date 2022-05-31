 
Tuesday May 31 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plummet in UK popularity poll ahead of visit

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to visit the UK this week for the Queen’s Jubilee, however, their popularity has reportedly taken a hard hit according to a new YouGov poll.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare for their first royal engagement with the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's Reign on Friday, June 3, a new YouGov poll revealed that their popularity has plummeted.

Of the 1,692 Britons surveyed during May, about 63% viewed Meghan negatively while about 58% disliked Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, only 23% of the respondents gave Meghan a positive rating while Prince Harry was liked by 32%.

According to YouGov, this brings Meghan’s net approval to -42, down three points from -39 in the last survey. As for Prince Harry, his net approval came to be about -26.

The polling platform said in a press release: “In this latest round of figures, Harry and Meghan's popularity has dropped again, with scores for both fringe royals hitting new lows.”

In stark contrast, the Queen scored a net +69, while about 72% said that Prince William would make a good role model.


