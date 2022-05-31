 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub
Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub

Caitlyn Jenner was recently spotted spending quality time with her daughter, Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 72-year-old Olympian and supermodel, 26, were clicked after they grabbed dinner at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu.

They both were seen dressed in casual outfits including jeans for the dinner date.

Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub

Caitlyn and Kendall’s casual meet up came almost a week after Kendall's half-sister Kourtney Kardashian held a lavish Italian wedding - and Caitlyn was notably not invited.

An insider recently revealed that Caitlyn was ‘shocked’ when she did not receive an invitation to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding.

However, another insider claimed that the Poosh founder had no hard feelings, but Caitlyn simply “didn’t make the cut.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle denied solo engagements during Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle denied solo engagements during Queen’s Jubilee
Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with 'Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with 'Top Gun: Maverick’
Bridgerton famed Ruby Barker 'doing okay' after hospital discharge: Watch

Bridgerton famed Ruby Barker 'doing okay' after hospital discharge: Watch
Johnny Depp sweetly responds to his one die-hard fan

Johnny Depp sweetly responds to his one die-hard fan
Kim Kardashian sparks break up rumours with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian sparks break up rumours with Pete Davidson
Queen Elizabeth ‘never refuses’ Prince Harry’s calls, claims royal butler

Queen Elizabeth ‘never refuses’ Prince Harry’s calls, claims royal butler

Johnny Depp receives love and respect as he makes surprise visit to UK

Johnny Depp receives love and respect as he makes surprise visit to UK
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘inexplicably proud’ on son Dylan’s graduation

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘inexplicably proud’ on son Dylan’s graduation

Camila Cabello channels angelic looks for upcoming collaboration with Yotuel

Camila Cabello channels angelic looks for upcoming collaboration with Yotuel
Internet accuses Kim Kardashian of yet another photoshop fail

Internet accuses Kim Kardashian of yet another photoshop fail
Johnny Depp receives standing ovation by fans at the London show

Johnny Depp receives standing ovation by fans at the London show
'Not a single man defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr sparks backlash

'Not a single man defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr sparks backlash

Latest

view all