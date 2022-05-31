Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub

Caitlyn Jenner was recently spotted spending quality time with her daughter, Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 72-year-old Olympian and supermodel, 26, were clicked after they grabbed dinner at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu.

They both were seen dressed in casual outfits including jeans for the dinner date.

Caitlyn and Kendall’s casual meet up came almost a week after Kendall's half-sister Kourtney Kardashian held a lavish Italian wedding - and Caitlyn was notably not invited.

An insider recently revealed that Caitlyn was ‘shocked’ when she did not receive an invitation to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding.

However, another insider claimed that the Poosh founder had no hard feelings, but Caitlyn simply “didn’t make the cut.”