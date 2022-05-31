 
entertainment
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial verdict: Jury starts first full day of deliberations

The Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will reach its conclusion soon after the jury gives its verdict following deliberations.

The jury is deliberating a mountain of testimony and evidence, which suggests the verdict is not coming anytime soon.

The televised trial, which is full of twists, has captivated the watching public around the world. Depp is suing Heard in a defamation suit to the tune of just under $50million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which the actress claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp has denied ever being violent towards her, but she is countersuing for double the figure.

It is impossible to say exactly how long the jury will deliberate for the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp defamation trial. This is because the jury has to reach a unanimous verdict and there is a lot of evidence to go through.

Deliberations began on May 27, but the jury was given a three-day weekend thanks to the national holiday in the US and resumed today, May 31. Today is therefore the first full day of jury deliberations in this trial.

Both sides thanked the jury for their patience in a trial that lasted over five weeks and saw a mound of testimony from various experts and friends, and even celebrities like Depp's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss.

