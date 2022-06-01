Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce split: 'Nobody cheated on anyone'

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up, confirms latter.

The 30-year-old turned to his Instagram Stories on Monday to clear the air around him cheating on the singer, thereby declaring his romance with Eilish has ended for good.

"Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous," he wrote.

In another Story, Vorce claps back at the hate he received from Eilish's fans on social media, writing, "The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows post is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life."

Eilish and Vorce first sparked dating rumors in April 2021 after being spotted together in Santa Barbara, California.