Wednesday Jun 01 2022
Johnny Depp, ex Kate Moss back again after she testified in Amber Heard trial?

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp reportedly invited his former girlfriend Kate Moss as his guest to his London concert.

The 48-year-old British model, who dated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor from 1994 to 1998, reportedly attended Depp’s rock concert Tuesday in London as he made his cameo performance with Jeff Beck.

According to the Daily Mail, Depp and Moss partied backstage following his performance at the Royal Albert Hall - days after the supermodel testified for him in the court.

Last week, Kate Moss dismissed reports that her former boyfriend Johnny Depp once threw her down a flight of stairs, saying it never happened.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," said Moss, who was testifying as a witness at Depp´s defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.

