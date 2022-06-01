 
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
Nicola Peltz reacts as Brooklyn Beckham gets a tattoo for her grandma: ‘My heart just melted’

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham was able to win his beloved wife Nicola Peltz' heart yet again as he got a tattoo in tribute for her grandmother.

The Holidate actor took to her Instagram story to gush over her husband’s new ink as she expressed her love for him.

Sharing a video of the budding chef getting the body art, Nicola wrote on the reel, "My heart just melted.”

“He got a tat for my naunni. Her name is bunny,” the actor added. “Brooklyn Peltz Beckham I love you so much!"

Brooklyn’s sweet gesture come days after he got his wedding vows inked on his arm as a tribute for Nicola.

“Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always,” the large tattoo on his arm read.

It added, “Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream.”

“You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day,” it further read. “Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today.”

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at Nicola’s father’s estate in Florida last month.


