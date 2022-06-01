 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen plane urgently ABORTS landing due to lightening

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Queen plane urgently ABORTS landing due to lightening
Queen plane urgently ABORTS landing due to lightening

The Queen's plane was forced to abort landing due to a lightning storm, reports suggest.

The 96-year-old monarch was travelling to London on Tuesday for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations when the unfortunate incident occurred.  

The monarch jetted off from Balmoral for the occasion when her 13-seater plane came across an electrical storm followed by rain and hail.

The occurrence caused the pilot to abort landing on the first attempt, according to The Sun.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The Queen's flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns."

Queen had travelled to Balmoral on Thursday for a short break in order to pace herself ahead of the festivities.

More From Entertainment:

Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday

Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday
Nicola Peltz reacts as Brooklyn Beckham gets a tattoo for her grandma: ‘My heart just melted’

Nicola Peltz reacts as Brooklyn Beckham gets a tattoo for her grandma: ‘My heart just melted’
Shanna Moakler sold off her engagement ring from Travis Barker after his wedding to Kourtney

Shanna Moakler sold off her engagement ring from Travis Barker after his wedding to Kourtney

The balcony: major moments of the British monarchy

The balcony: major moments of the British monarchy
Johnny Depp, ex Kate Moss back again after she testified in Amber Heard trial?

Johnny Depp, ex Kate Moss back again after she testified in Amber Heard trial?
BTS appeals for tolerance as K-pop band ‘devastated’ by US hate crimes

BTS appeals for tolerance as K-pop band ‘devastated’ by US hate crimes
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: Jury ends deliberations for the day without reaching a verdict

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: Jury ends deliberations for the day without reaching a verdict
Kim Kardashian 'only favours' one of her four children, accuse fans

Kim Kardashian 'only favours' one of her four children, accuse fans
Meghan Markle 'insensitive' walk during Texas memorial dubbed tone-deaf by brother

Meghan Markle 'insensitive' walk during Texas memorial dubbed tone-deaf by brother
Prince Andrew still living 'luxury' life, using Queen for 'incredible facilities'

Prince Andrew still living 'luxury' life, using Queen for 'incredible facilities'
Johnny Depp to quit acting for 'more music' after Amber Heard trial verdict?

Johnny Depp to quit acting for 'more music' after Amber Heard trial verdict?
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson go engagement ring shopping in London?

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson go engagement ring shopping in London?

Latest

view all