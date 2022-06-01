 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unofficial steps in the UK will be controlled by the Queen herself, says photographer.

Arthur Edwards of The Sun newspapers discusses the possibility of the Sussexes releasing a photo of Lilibet and the Queen to mark the child's first birthday. 

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mr Edwards said: "If they publish a picture when the Queen meets Lilibet, that will wipe everything else out.

"That picture will just scream everything the Queen is trying to achieve with us, doing her very best to make appearances and it will just go to pieces.

"I just hope she doesn't turn up with a photographer to do that and put it out.

"And I don't think the Queen will allow it anyway."

Meghan and Harry are all set to jet off to London this week. The couple will also bring children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana to mark the Queen's 70 years as the head of UK.

