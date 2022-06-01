Meghan Markle blasted for ‘lacking compassion’ while Thomas Markle struggles

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her claims of compassion while her father Thomas Markle struggles to speak following a major stroke.

Royal biographer and author Tom Bower made this claim during a call out.

According to Express UK, he urged the Duchess to visit her estranged father and was quoted saying, “Meghan has always said that she's a very compassionate person.”

“And if compassion was at all necessary right now, it would mean she would go to her father's bedside, about two and a half hours' drive south of where she lives, and give him some comfort and reassurance. We wait to see what happens.”

This warning comes shortly after a poll found nearly 87% wanting a reconciliation.