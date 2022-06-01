 
entertainment
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘lacking compassion’ while Thomas Markle struggles

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her claims of compassion while her father Thomas Markle struggles to speak following a major stroke.

Royal biographer and author Tom Bower made this claim during a call out.

According to Express UK, he urged the Duchess to visit her estranged father and was quoted saying, “Meghan has always said that she's a very compassionate person.”

“And if compassion was at all necessary right now, it would mean she would go to her father's bedside, about two and a half hours' drive south of where she lives, and give him some comfort and reassurance. We wait to see what happens.”

This warning comes shortly after a poll found nearly 87% wanting a reconciliation. 

