Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in the UK with Archie, Lilibet

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally in the UK after touching down with their children, Archie and Lilibet, moments ago, reported The Daily Mail.

The visit marks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first trip to the UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet, since stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and subsequently moving to the UK.

While a spokesman for Scotland Yard refused to comment on the ‘special’ security arrangements in place for Prince Harry and Meghan, it has been reported that the Duke was informed that specialist officers will guard his family on arrival.

The Sussexes visit comes as Prince Harry remains embroiled in a legal battle with the Home Office over their decision to strip him of security in the UK, with the duke famously saying that he is ‘unable to return home’ because of security fears.

The couple is expected to stay at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, and also expected to attend the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday. They will also celebrate Lilibet’s first birthday with the Queen.



