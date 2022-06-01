Meghan Markle 'clinging' to Prince Harry for Jubilee support

File Footage

Meghan Markle is said to be ‘clinging on to’ her husband, Prince Harry, for support as she gears up for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee just days after her estranged father had a major stroke, reported Heat magazine.

According to a source close to the Duchess of Sussex, who arrived in the UK with Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet on Wednesday, the mother-of-two feels that her father’s illness couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“It goes without saying she hopes he’s OK, but the fact is that they’ve been estranged for a very long time and it’s hard to see that position changing right now given everything that’s gone on,” said the insider.

The source went on to state: “It’s all happening at the worst possible time of course, and that just adds to the stress and angst she’s currently dealing with. The Jubilee is stressful enough without all of this and she’s really clinging on to Harry right now.”

Meghan is also said to be ‘thankful’ for having Prince Harry by her side, with the source saying: “She’s leaning on him more than ever… He’s always been there for her and she's told Harry she needs him to support her through this while protecting her against the royals during the Jubilee. But deep down, she knows he’ll always have her back.”



