Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Jury reaches a verdict in bombshell defamation trial

Jury has reportedly reached a verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial on third day of deliberations but the Pirates of The Caribbean star will not be present for reading.

The verdict is expected to be read at the court in Fairfax, Virginia at 3 p.m. local time.

The Hollywood actor sued Heard for defamation for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Though Depp was not named in the article, he claims it cost him lucrative acting roles. Heard countersued for $100 million, over statements Depp's attorney made about her abuse claims. Heard and Depp met in 2009 and were married from 2015-2016.

The defamation trial has been underway since April and jurors have heard over a 100 hours of testimony altogether. They've heard from dozens of witnesses, including live testimony from Depp and Heard.

Depp will not be in court for the verdict due to "previously scheduled work commitments. While Heard is expected to be in court for the verdict, a source close to her confirms.