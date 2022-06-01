Johnny Depp asks jurors to give him his 'life back' during defamation trial against Amber Heard

Hollywood star Johnny Depp asked jurors to ‘give him his life back’ in closing argument during his defamation trial against Amber Heard on Friday.

Delivered closing statements, Depp’s attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew said the actor’s ‘good name’ and ‘life’ was at stake in the verdict.

Camille Vasquez told the jury that the evidence had shown Heard was the “abuser” and Depp was the “abused” during their tumultuous relationship, adding that both Depp’s “good name” and his “life” are at stake as they reach their verdict.



She went on: “There is an abuser in this courtroom but it is not Depp. And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom but it is not Heard.”

She added that that the Pirates of The Caribbean star suffered “persistent verbal, physical and emotional abuse” at the hands of Aquaman actress Heard.

Now, the jury has reached a verdict in the bombshell defamation trial on third day of deliberations. The much-awaited verdict is expected to be read at the court in Fairfax, Virginia at 3 p.m. local time.