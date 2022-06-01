 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp asks jurors to give him his 'life back' during defamation trial against Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Johnny Depp asks jurors to give him his life back during defamation trial against Amber Heard

Hollywood star Johnny Depp asked jurors to ‘give him his life back’ in closing argument during his defamation trial against Amber Heard on Friday.

Delivered closing statements, Depp’s attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew said the actor’s ‘good name’ and ‘life’ was at stake in the verdict.

Camille Vasquez told the jury that the evidence had shown Heard was the “abuser” and Depp was the “abused” during their tumultuous relationship, adding that both Depp’s “good name” and his “life” are at stake as they reach their verdict.

She went on: “There is an abuser in this courtroom but it is not Depp. And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom but it is not Heard.”

She added that that the Pirates of The Caribbean star suffered “persistent verbal, physical and emotional abuse” at the hands of  Aquaman actress Heard.

Now, the jury has reached a verdict in the bombshell defamation trial on third day of deliberations. The much-awaited verdict is expected to be read at the court in Fairfax, Virginia at 3 p.m. local time.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard
Johnny Depp leaves London Hotel as jury reaches a verdict in his defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp leaves London Hotel as jury reaches a verdict in his defamation trial against Amber Heard
Jada Pinkett Smith gives her two cents on Will Smith’s Oscars incident

Jada Pinkett Smith gives her two cents on Will Smith’s Oscars incident
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Jury reaches a verdict in bombshell defamation trial

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Jury reaches a verdict in bombshell defamation trial
Singer Jhene Aiko speaks up about mental health struggle: Deets inside

Singer Jhene Aiko speaks up about mental health struggle: Deets inside
Zendaya has the SWEETEST birthday wish for Tom Holland

Zendaya has the SWEETEST birthday wish for Tom Holland
Johnny Depp angers some of Jeff Beck's fans with his presence

Johnny Depp angers some of Jeff Beck's fans with his presence
Meghan Markle 'clinging' to Prince Harry for Jubilee support

Meghan Markle 'clinging' to Prince Harry for Jubilee support
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in the UK with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in the UK with Archie, Lilibet

Monica Lewinsky comments on Depp-Heard’s defamation trial: 'we are all guilty’

Monica Lewinsky comments on Depp-Heard’s defamation trial: 'we are all guilty’
Priyanka Chopra mourns singer KK’s death: ‘gone too soon’

Priyanka Chopra mourns singer KK’s death: ‘gone too soon’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK arrival steeped in ‘darkness’ for Palace aides

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK arrival steeped in ‘darkness’ for Palace aides

Latest

view all