Supermodel Bella Hadid and Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana were among three million people who reacted to Johnny Depp's reaction to his victory in defamation lawsuit against his former Amber Heard on Wednesday.

Depp used his Instagram account to issue a statement on his legal battle with the Aquaman actress and the impact it had on his life.

Bella and Zoe Saldana were prominent among three million people who liked his statement on the Facebook-owmed application.