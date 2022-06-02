Hollywood stars avoid expressing sympathy with Amber Heard

More than four million people reacted to Johnny Depp's statement which he released on Instagram after wining defamation case against Amber Heard.

Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana and supermodel Bella Hadid were prominent among those who liked Depp's statement on Instagram within minutes after it was posted.

On the other hand, Amber Heard's statement on the app was liked by less than one million people and no celebrity appeared to like it within the first hour after it was posted.







