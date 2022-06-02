 
entertainment
Johnny Depp celebrates victory against Amber Heard at Newcastle pub: Video

He must have had a mega pint!

Johnny Depp marked celebration night in UK Thursday night, after jury made Amber Heard liable for defamation in their sensational trial.

Spotted by clubgoers, Depp smiled ear to ear as he hit a pub in Newcastle with musician Sam Fender.

One Twitter user (@DazWilliams) posted a video on Twitter, saying: “For anyone interested … Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside.”

The video shows Depp waving and shaking hands of fans as he leaves the pub’s garden.

Take a look:


