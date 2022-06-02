 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian brands Scott Disick a ‘whiner’ after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Khloe Kardashian brands Scott Disick a ‘whiner’ after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding
Khloe Kardashian brands Scott Disick a ‘whiner’ after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Khloe Kardashian has accused Scott Disick of acting like a “total whiner” after learning of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding Travis Barker.

Khloe made this admission during her latest appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Far podcast.

She began by admitting that Travis was “most "definitely being whiny” about Kourtney moving on.

She also added, “When we're together talking sometimes I forget, I'm like, 'Wait — but you did have a girlfriend. You had like a two-year-long relationship that just ended.”

For those unversed, rumors from Insider claim Disick has been dating model Rebecca Donaldson. Prior to this, he was papped alongside models Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.

More From Entertainment:

When Prince Philip made witty remark about David, Victoria Beckham wedding thrones

When Prince Philip made witty remark about David, Victoria Beckham wedding thrones
Britney Spears’ fiance Sam Asghari opens up about their heartbreaking miscarriage

Britney Spears’ fiance Sam Asghari opens up about their heartbreaking miscarriage

Meghan Markle 'relentlessly thinks about herself' as she spends week in UK

Meghan Markle 'relentlessly thinks about herself' as she spends week in UK
Johnny Depp could become ‘world's highest paid actor’ after win against Amber Heard: PR Expert

Johnny Depp could become ‘world's highest paid actor’ after win against Amber Heard: PR Expert

Johnny Depp believes ‘times are a changin’ after Amber Heard defamation case win

Johnny Depp believes ‘times are a changin’ after Amber Heard defamation case win
Johnny Depp was ‘very happy and comfortable’ before libel case verdict was announced

Johnny Depp was ‘very happy and comfortable’ before libel case verdict was announced
Johnny Depp celebrates victory against Amber Heard at Newcastle pub: Video

Johnny Depp celebrates victory against Amber Heard at Newcastle pub: Video
Prince Harry given 'cast iron assurances' by Queen over protection of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry given 'cast iron assurances' by Queen over protection of Meghan Markle
Depp-Heard trial judge Penny's 'Winnie the Pooh' photo goes viral: 'She needs a hug'

Depp-Heard trial judge Penny's 'Winnie the Pooh' photo goes viral: 'She needs a hug'
Piers Morgan talks 'wipeout' of Amber Heard, 'slam dunk victory' for Johnny Depp

Piers Morgan talks 'wipeout' of Amber Heard, 'slam dunk victory' for Johnny Depp

Queen got Harry, Meghan picked up in bullet-proof Range Rover: 'Right thing to do'

Queen got Harry, Meghan picked up in bullet-proof Range Rover: 'Right thing to do'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle WILL attend Trooping the Colour today sans Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle WILL attend Trooping the Colour today sans Queen

Latest

view all