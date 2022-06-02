Khloe Kardashian brands Scott Disick a ‘whiner’ after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Khloe Kardashian has accused Scott Disick of acting like a “total whiner” after learning of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding Travis Barker.

Khloe made this admission during her latest appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Far podcast.

She began by admitting that Travis was “most "definitely being whiny” about Kourtney moving on.

She also added, “When we're together talking sometimes I forget, I'm like, 'Wait — but you did have a girlfriend. You had like a two-year-long relationship that just ended.”

For those unversed, rumors from Insider claim Disick has been dating model Rebecca Donaldson. Prior to this, he was papped alongside models Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.

