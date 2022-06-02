 
When Prince Philip made witty remark about David, Victoria Beckham wedding thrones

Prince Philip, Queen's deceased husband, was widely known and praised for his wit.

In a satirical comment, the Duke of Edinburgh took a swipe at former footballer David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham's wedding thrones.

In Queen's last Jubilee in 2012, both the monarch and husband took part in a River Pageant.

Snubbing their royal thrones for the occasion, Prince Philip and the Queen sat mingled in with the participants, When asked why did he not sit in his allotted place, the Duke replied:

"We'd have looked like Mr and Mrs Beckham, wouldn't we?"

David and Victoria famously sat on red velvet thrones during their 1999 wedding.

The Manchester United former player also sent his conodelcnes when Prince Philip passed away in 2021. 

He wrote: "My thoughts and sympathies go to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family as we join them to mourn the loss of Prince Philip.

“A public figure to the world but first a loving husband, father and grandfather. Today is a day to remember his life and incredible service to Britain and around the world. Rest in peace Your Highness."

