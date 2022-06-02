Prince Louis appears frightened during the Queen's balcony show: Photos

 
Thursday Jun 02 2022
Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton's four-year-old child Prince Louis attracted massive attention with his presence on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London on June 2.

The overbearing noise of the 70 aircraft passing over Buckingham Palace proved too much for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, who covered his ears, closed eyes and appeared to be letting out a scream.

The little prince, who is 4 years old, was also seen looking fed up and pulling faces during the six-minute flypast staged by the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Seventy aircraft, including the iconic Red Arrows and historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, put on the spectacular air show over London to mark the occasion.

Among the aircraft taking to the skies were Spitfires, Chinooks, Pumas and Apaches, some of which flew in formation marking out the number 70.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet were not present on the balcony.

