Johnny Depp to weave Amber Heard's damages?

Amber Heard faces a slew of problems in light of her trial defeat to Jonny Depp, and her uncertain financial situation means she could be bankrupt if her ex-husband did not weave her damages.

Heard's defeat left her with an $8.35 million damages bill. The main question, however, will be how she will cover the huge damages bill, which she has 30 years to pay.

Legal experts suggested one possibility could be Depp waiving the bill or negotiating a lower amount.

Heard has earned millions for her work in TV and films such as "Aquaman" and "Aquaman 2." The actress previously received a $7 million settlement from her ex Depp after their 2016 divorce.



Attorney Sandra Spurgeon of Spurgeon Law Group in Lexington, Kentucky, told CBS: 'He's [Depp] in the driver's seat right now. For an individual who doesn't have the ability to pay the judgment and no ability to post the bond, then there is a real issue if the winning party intends to execute the judgment.'



However, if he does force her to pay the full bill, another scenario could see Heard appeal the damages. Though an appeal with a new judge might work in her favour, she will still have to present the full amount while the appeal is considered - something that could force her to file for bankruptcy.



A third option, according to legal contributor, is that her future earnings could be garnished - meaning a portion of her salary from future films or TV shows could go to Depp until the debt is covered.

The damages bill may also force her to sell off assets, including a $570,000 rural hideaway in Yucca Valley and a Range Rover she kept in the divorce from Depp.



Legal experts, fans and world famous personalities are admiring Depp's generosity and suggesting that he would soon announce to weave Heard's damages.



Jemima Goldsmith tweeted: "I wish Johnny Depp would now give a statement waiving all Amber Heard’s damages, saying it was never about the money, urge the trolls to stand down & wish her well."

However, her ex-husband Depp, who she accused of domestic abuse, has not decided to waive the damages yet.