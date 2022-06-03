Disney bosses eye Johnny Depp for Jack Sparrow return amid 'huge appetite'

Johnny Depp exponential raise in popularity might convince Disney bosses to bring him back to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a former exec shares there is a huge demand for Depp's Jack Sparrow and it is highly likely that the star will return to reboot his role.

"I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board," he said. "There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.



"With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises," the insider adds.



Depp began his career as Jack Sparrow in 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The hit sequels came out in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2017.



However, another Hollywood believes the odds of Depp return are "not very likely" adding Depp will "come back as a star, but they'd probably make Pirates 6 with Margot Robbie or someone similar."

