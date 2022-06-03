 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Johnny Depps bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict
Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict

Johnny Depp's bizarre picture went viral on the internet in which he can be seen cradling a badger shortly after winning the bombshell lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to Daily Mail, the Pirates of the Caribbean star visited the care and vet units by Folly Wildlife Rescue along with the musician Jeff Beck.

The rescue shelter shared a photo of Depp on its Facebook account to spill the beans on the duo's visit.

"What an incredible afternoon it was for our staff and volunteers, as he toured the hospital's care and vet units.

"Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words 'blown away' by what he saw.

"To top the visit off, we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand rearing - and I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!," the post read.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused

Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused
Liam Payne says he’ll stand by Zayn Malik forever as he clarifies controversial comments

Liam Payne says he’ll stand by Zayn Malik forever as he clarifies controversial comments
Johnny Depp statement on Amber Heard defamation verdict receives millions of likes

Johnny Depp statement on Amber Heard defamation verdict receives millions of likes
Amber Heard will 'absolutely' appeal Johnny Depp’s defamation case win, confirms lawyer

Amber Heard will 'absolutely' appeal Johnny Depp’s defamation case win, confirms lawyer
Johnny Depp‘s intentions for Kate Moss after ‘loving’ testimony

Johnny Depp‘s intentions for Kate Moss after ‘loving’ testimony
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on jubilee

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on jubilee
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard claims and counter claims: Key moments of trial

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard claims and counter claims: Key moments of trial
What young Prince Louis actually said on Palace balcony? Lip reader reveals

What young Prince Louis actually said on Palace balcony? Lip reader reveals
Amber Heard lawyer Elaine says client can 'absolutely not' pay $10M damages

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine says client can 'absolutely not' pay $10M damages
Prince William, Prince Harry olive branch 'not in the diary' amid Platinum Jubilee

Prince William, Prince Harry olive branch 'not in the diary' amid Platinum Jubilee
Disney bosses eye Johnny Depp for Jack Sparrow return amid 'huge appetite'

Disney bosses eye Johnny Depp for Jack Sparrow return amid 'huge appetite'
Prince Andrew tests COVID positive, will MISS Queen Jubilee Thanksgiving

Prince Andrew tests COVID positive, will MISS Queen Jubilee Thanksgiving

Latest

view all