Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict

Johnny Depp's bizarre picture went viral on the internet in which he can be seen cradling a badger shortly after winning the bombshell lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to Daily Mail, the Pirates of the Caribbean star visited the care and vet units by Folly Wildlife Rescue along with the musician Jeff Beck.

The rescue shelter shared a photo of Depp on its Facebook account to spill the beans on the duo's visit.

"What an incredible afternoon it was for our staff and volunteers, as he toured the hospital's care and vet units.

"Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words 'blown away' by what he saw.

"To top the visit off, we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand rearing - and I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!," the post read.