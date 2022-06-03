Amber Heard’s attorney accuses Johnny Depp of ‘suppressing evidence’

Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has launched an allegation against Johnny Depp, accusing him of having “suppressed evidence” that was vital to the defamation case.

This admission has been made during Bredehoft's interview with the Today Show, and there she branded the entire defamation suit, “A tale of two trials.”

“Johnny Depp brought a suit in the U.K. for the same case, and the burden of proof was easier for him there — The Sun had to actually prove that it was true.”

“And the court found there, and we weren't allowed to tell the jury this, but the court found that Mr Depp has committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence, against Amber.”

“So what did Depp's team learn from this? Demonize Amber and suppress the evidence. We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the U.K. case. In the U.K. case, when it came in, Amber won; Mr Depp lost.”

“They were able to suppress the medical records, which were very significant because they showed a pattern going all the way back to 2012 of Amber reporting this to her therapist, for example.”

“We had a significant amount of texts including from Mr Depp's assistants, saying, 'When I told him he kicked you, he cried. He is so sorry.' That didn't come in.”

Before concluding she also added, “We weren't allowed to tell them about the U.K. judgement, so the damages [are] completely skewed. There are no damages. It stopped at November 2, 2020, when the judgment came down in the U.K.”