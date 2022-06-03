Johnny Depp’s chances of agreeing to a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ reboot laid bare

Sources have shed light on the possibility of Johnny Depp agreeing to star in a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

This revelation has been brought to light by a Hollywood source close to People magazine, and they admitted that it is “not very likely” that Depp will “come back as a star, but they'd probably make Pirates 6 with Margot Robbie or someone similar.”

Previously, Robbie was being scouted for the role, and even franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer admitted to The Sun that they are “developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without.”

The source on the other hand admitted, “I would think they make Robbie his daughter and likely have a cameo with him as a test.”