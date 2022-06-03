 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on backlash after 16lbs weight loss for Met Gala

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Kim Kardashian finally broke her silence on the massive backlash around her 16lbs weight loss in three weeks to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress at Met Gala.

The Skims founder walked down the red carpet at the prestigious event in Monroe's dress which she wore to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

However, fans were concerned over her shocking slim frame, sparking massive criticism on social media.

During her recent conversation with The New York Times, the reality star insisted that she 'didn’t do anything unhealthy'.

Kardashian compared herself to Renée Zellweger who gained weight to play her role in the Bridget Jones' Diary movie.

"Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, "Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'." she said.

"I just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered, It was just important to me to reach that goal," she expressed.

Kardashian previously revealed that she wore a sauna suit and ran on the treadmill twice a day to lose weight.

The 41-year-old reality star also cut out all sugar and all carbs and consumed 'clean' vegetables and protein.

