Friday Jun 03 2022
Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly rejoiced his fans on social media with an adorable photo of him and his mother who reportedly abandoned the rapper when he was nine-year-old.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Bad Things rapper dropped a photo of him sitting cross-legged beside his mother.

The 32-year-old rapper captioned the photo, "introducing … my mom."

The rapper, the real name Colson Baker, opened up on his childhood drama in his 2019 song Burning Memories.

"Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew (Never knew); I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you," Baker begins the song.

"How'd you leave your only child at nine for another dude?; Took that pain and punched my father in the stomach 'til he bled," he raps later in the song.

"All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in the bed; I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead," Baker further rapped.

