Prince Harry, Prince William’s conflicting nature on display at Queen’s Jubilee: See





Prince Harry and Prince William were the epitome of clashing personalities at Friday’s thanksgiving service for the Queen’s Jubilee at St Paul’s Cathedral, reported The Daily Mail.

The event, which marked Prince Harry’s first official royal engagement since stepping down as senior royal in 2020, saw the Duke of Sussex in a light and fun mood.

He was seen chatting up a storm with his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and even pictured with his mouth open in what seemed like a loud laugh!

Meanwhile, his older brother, Prince William, the future monarch, and his wife Kate Middleton kept a serious demeanour throughout the event. They also did not interact with Harry or Meghan at through the ceremony.

The Sussexes kicked off a royal storm when they severed their ties with the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the US. Since then, they have talked about the problems they faced while a part of the family to Oprah Winfrey.