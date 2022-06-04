Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had a secret meetup with Prince Charles: Details

File Footage





Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are said to have met up with Prince Charles in secret before Friday’s Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, reported Vanity Fair.

As per sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving Clarence House in the morning after meeting with the future monarch.

They then left for St Paul’s Cathedral from Clarence House where the service was held, and according to sources, Charles and wife Camilla were seen leaving shortly after Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan are visiting the UK with their children for the first time in two years since leaving for the US, and insiders have also claimed that the Queen has already met their daughter, Lilibet.

However, royal commentator Omid Scobie clarified: “Regarding meeting Lilibet, I simply said after Trooping 'would have been the first chance' to as both the Queen and the Sussexes returned to Windsor.”

Scobie also said that Prince Harry and Meghan will not be making a spectacle of Lilibet’s birthday on Saturday, June 4, which they are expected to celebrate in private with the Queen.