 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Accused of copying Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with 'Iron Man' actress

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Accused of copying Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Iron Man actress

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian have teamed up to launch a new product days after the former praised the latter when she was asked a question about "Poosh".

"Are you upset that Poosh copied you," asked a fan about Kourtney Kardashian's wellness platform.

The Ironman actress said, "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy ****.There is a room for every woman to fulfill her dreams. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago,so I understand where it comes from."

She added, "Now I get so happy when I see there is a wellness business.There is a place for all of us plus Kourtney Kardashian is a really a good person and also #KravisForever."

Accused of copying Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Iron Man actress

Kourtney Kardashian on Thursday shared Paltrow's Instagram post about a new candle they are launching together.

Paltrow wrote a inspirational note before announcing the collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian.

Accused of copying Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Iron Man actress


More From Entertainment:

Did Prince Harry think he was back 'in a zoo'?

Did Prince Harry think he was back 'in a zoo'?
Palace statement stokes concerns about Queen Elizabeth's health

Palace statement stokes concerns about Queen Elizabeth's health

Prince Harry’s ‘anxiety’ about lower royal status laid bare by expert

Prince Harry’s ‘anxiety’ about lower royal status laid bare by expert
What does Kim Kardashian and her sisters think of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard legal battle?

What does Kim Kardashian and her sisters think of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard legal battle?
Prince Andrew’s Jubilee absence due to COVID deemed ‘convenient’ by critics

Prince Andrew’s Jubilee absence due to COVID deemed ‘convenient’ by critics

Prince Harry, William’s similar body language analysed by expert

Prince Harry, William’s similar body language analysed by expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had a secret meetup with Prince Charles: Details

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had a secret meetup with Prince Charles: Details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ditch Queen’s thanksgiving reception: Details

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ditch Queen’s thanksgiving reception: Details
Prince Harry, Prince William’s conflicting nature on display at Queen’s Jubilee: See

Prince Harry, Prince William’s conflicting nature on display at Queen’s Jubilee: See
Meghan Markle makes stylish return to the UK, hailed as ‘best dressed’

Meghan Markle makes stylish return to the UK, hailed as ‘best dressed’
Prince Charles' kiss for Kate Middleton at Jubilee delights royal fans: See

Prince Charles' kiss for Kate Middleton at Jubilee delights royal fans: See
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix plans ‘hampered’ by Queen?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix plans ‘hampered’ by Queen?

Latest

view all