Catherine Zeta-Jones shares message for Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones on Friday shared a video message to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The Oscar winning Welsh actress also shared a picture of the Queen to wish her on the jubilee celebrations.

"As we celebrate our Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, I personally want to thank her Majesty for her services to our country. Thank you ma'am," wrote the actress who is married to Hollywood actor Micheal Douglas.







Catherine Zeta-Jones was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her film and humanitarian work.

