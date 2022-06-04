 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
OCOur Correspondent

'Dil Fatah Karain': ISPR and Geo TV release OST for 'Team Muhafiz'

By
OCOur Correspondent

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Video screengrab ISPR and GEO.tv newly released song Dil Fatah Karain
Video screengrab ISPR and GEO.tv newly released song "Dil Fatah Karain"

KARACHI: Geo TV and ISPR have released the OST — Dil Fatah Karain —for the most-anticipated animated series"Team Muhafiz" which has since become a hit, garnering praise on social media.

Through live performances by singers and animated characters, the song shows "Team Muhafiz" exposing and foiling the plots of the country's enemies.

The song seamlessly mixes the performance of the singers with selected scenes of the upcoming animated thriller. 

Soch Band, Karakoram, and Young Easterners are featured in the song "Dil Fatah Karain." Asim Raza and Adnan Dhol’s “Bol” has been composed by Soch Band and Sherry Khattak.

Ali Mustafa and Asif Hassan were in charge of Mix and Mastered. Fahad Nabi, animation director Kamran Khan, and director Ryan Durrani produced the video. 

The collaboration between ISPR and Geo TV will be made available to the viewers very soon.

