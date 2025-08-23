Sophie Turner ‘gives top energy' in spilling dating tips

Sophie Turner discusses dating and toxic traits

Sophie Turner just spilled her dating tips and toxic traits.

As the Game Of Thrones star read “Thirst Tweets” with BuzzFeed, she read aloud a tweet that said, “Sophie Turner can top me.”

“Would I be top? I don’t think I am top,” she admitted. “I think I’m bottom, I think I’m bottom, I’ll let you know. I’ll come back to you on that one.”

Later on in the video, Sophie also read another tweet that mentioned “every character that Sophie plays just gives top energy.”

“Really?! I really like that I give top energy,” she confessed.

“And that’s why I love acting ’cause it takes you to a place that you’ve never been before,” the Joan actress mentioned, adding, “I think I’m a bottom. To be a top is just a dream come true. Thank you so much, everyone.”

Sophie then went on to reveal a toxic dating trait of her that she has and even though she’s not “proud” of it, it is something that gives her “a sense of power.”

“I would let Sophie crack me like an egg and ghost me after," a tweet read to which she responded, “That is actually what I do all the time.”

“I’m a big ghoster, which is not something I’m proud of. I’m saying it with a smile, I’m not proud of that. But I do like to do that quite a lot,” the 29-year-old admitted.

She further mentioned, “It just, I don’t know, it gives me a sense of power. I don’t know if I should be saying this on camera. I think I need to just work on that in therapy.”

These fun, candid confessions from Sophie Turner come more than a month after she was seen on a PDA-filled walk with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson in London's Notting Hill neighborhood.

She was seen pulling Pearson in close for a kiss and embracing in a hug while other snaps showed the pair taking a stroll with their arms around each other and holding hands.