Saturday Jun 04 2022
Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown says she will marry Noah Schnapp if they are 'single at 40'

Stranger Things best friends Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are planning to keep their friendship intact for years to come.

Speaking in a recent interview, Millie, who plays El on the hit series, admitted that she might end up marrying Noah if they are both single at 40. 

She added that she has made the marriage pact with the co-star.

"We said if we're not married by 40, we'll get married together," Brown told MTV News. "Because we'd be good roomies."

Added Noah, 17: "We would."

But the duo went on to insist that their wedding would be "completely platonic."

"No kids, though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours," Millie playfully told Noah. 

Schnapp agreed: "That's my deal-breaker. No kids." 

Millie is currently dating Jake Bongiovi, with whom she also walked Stranger Things 4 premiere red carpet.

