Saturday Jun 04 2022
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry takes a swipe at singer after breakup

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry takes a swipe at singer after breakup

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry has seemingly taken a swipe at the singer after their explosive break-up.

Taking to TikTok, Henry dropped a bombshell video of her mouthing a viral of Youtuber Tana Mongeau supporting Bryce Hall's boxing match in June 2021.

in the video, Henry can be seen miming, "It’s not my beef, but, you know, we team Bryce out here. Even the paparazzi team Bryce — on God!"

The scathing video came within 24 hours Halls got involved in the couple's turbulent break-up tweeting, "(expletive) it im [sic] down to fight Liam Payne" on Tuesday.

Reacting to Henry's recent video, one fan commented, "MAYA MAYA MAYA I AM SCREAMINGGGGGGG" while another dubbed the diss as 'iconic'.

"THE SHADEE as u [sic] should queen", while a fourth person commented: "Maya knows her worth".

The couple split up in April but the former One Direction member was slammed when he was spotted with with American model Aliana Mawla just two days after the break-up was made public.

