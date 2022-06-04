Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationships ‘remain strained’: report

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationships are ‘still strained’ despite hanging on to their promises of keeping low profiles during the celebrations.

An inside royal source made this observation in an interview with The Mirror.

The inside source was quoted as saying, “It’s fair to say that things between the Duke and Duchess and the rest of the family have been strained to say the least in recent times.”

“But so far they have kept to themselves and their promise that they wouldn’t overshadow the celebrations.”