Saturday Jun 04 2022
Eva Mendes talks about raising children with Ryan Gosling: ‘No gender-specific roles’

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have no gender-specific roles when it comes to raising their daughters.

In an interview with Forbes, the Ghost Rider actor shared how she and the First Man star work around the house so their kids can understand that managing household is a team effort.

“I’m not an amazing cook — I leave that to Ryan,” she told the publication. "Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on.”

The actor added, “And that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well."

She continued: "It's a team effort every day so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren't specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony."

Mendes and Gosling started dating in 2011 and share 7-year-old Esmeralda and 6-year-old Amada together.

Becoming a mother was not something that the actor wanted until she met the love of her life as she told Women’s Health in 2019, “(Motherhood) was the furthest thing from my mind.”

“(Then) Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him,” Mendes added. “Then it made sense for me.”

Recently, Mendes expressed her desire to make an acting comeback on The View when she told Whoopi Goldberg, “You know, Whoopi, I have such a short list of what I will do. Before kids I was kind of up for anything.”

“I mean, if it was a fun project, but now I don't want to do violence, I don't want to do sexuality, I don't want to do... the list is short,” the 48-year-old added.


