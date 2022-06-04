Jennifer Lopez to receive Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Hollywood icon Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her outstanding film and television achievements at the upcoming 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced on Friday that the On The 6 crooner, 52, will receive the Generation Award at this year's show, which will air from the Los Angeles' Barker Hangar on Sunday.

"The Generation Award celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," said the press release.

Past recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire Fast & Furious franchise.

J. Lo has a stunning movie career spanning decades. Some of her most memorable roles are; 1997's Selena, 2019's Hustlers, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and Marry Me.

Back in March, the All I Have singer received the Icon Award for her music career at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.