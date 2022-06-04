 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez to receive Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Jennifer Lopez to receive Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez to receive Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Hollywood icon Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her outstanding film and television achievements at the upcoming 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced on Friday that the On The 6 crooner, 52, will receive the Generation Award at this year's show, which will air from the Los Angeles' Barker Hangar on Sunday.

"The Generation Award celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," said the press release.

Past recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire Fast & Furious franchise.

J. Lo has a stunning movie career spanning decades. Some of her most memorable roles are; 1997's Selena, 2019's Hustlers, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and Marry Me.

Back in March, the All I Have singer received the Icon Award for her music career at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. 

More From Entertainment:

Mariah Carey is sued over ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey is sued over ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
Johnny Depp pokes fun at his severed finger as he talks to young fan after lawsuit

Johnny Depp pokes fun at his severed finger as he talks to young fan after lawsuit
Eva Mendes talks about raising children with Ryan Gosling: ‘No gender-specific roles’

Eva Mendes talks about raising children with Ryan Gosling: ‘No gender-specific roles’
From Ed Sheeran to Elton John, Queen’s jubilee goes pop with a party

From Ed Sheeran to Elton John, Queen’s jubilee goes pop with a party
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threw PR grenades’ at Queen ‘across the pond’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threw PR grenades’ at Queen ‘across the pond’
Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas with a sweet surprise before concert in Vegas

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas with a sweet surprise before concert in Vegas
Jimmy Kimmel to end his long-running talk show: Here’s why

Jimmy Kimmel to end his long-running talk show: Here’s why
Johnny Depp lost 2020 suit but won trial against Amber Heard thanks to THIS tactic

Johnny Depp lost 2020 suit but won trial against Amber Heard thanks to THIS tactic
Bruce Campbell shows interest to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Bruce Campbell shows interest to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'B-list status' quite literally 'yelled' at Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'B-list status' quite literally 'yelled' at Jubilee
Pete Davidson can't take his eyes off Kim Kardashian amid LA outing

Pete Davidson can't take his eyes off Kim Kardashian amid LA outing
Washington Post updates Heard op-ed with 'editor's note' after defamation case verdict

Washington Post updates Heard op-ed with 'editor's note' after defamation case verdict

Latest

view all