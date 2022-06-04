 
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis

Michael J. Fox recently revealed how his memory loss after Parkinson’s disease influenced his acting career.

According to Daily Mail, Michael appeared on Working It Out podcast in which he explained how difficult it had become for him to remember his lines after his diagnosis.

“When I did the spin-off from The Good Wife, which is The Good Fight, I couldn't remember the lines. I just had this blank, I couldn't remember the lines,” noted the 60-year-old.

The Family Ties actor recalled the time when he did not struggle with lines when he was younger.

“I have 70 pages of dialogue on a [Brian] De Palma movie, and knowing that a hugely expensive Steadicam shot depends on me knowing the lines, not a trickle of sweat on my brow,” he said while sharing about his movie Casualties of War alongside Sean Penn.

Nevertheless, the actor mentioned that he doesn’t take projects with a lot of lines.

“'I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can’t do it, so I go to a beach,” he remarked.

To note, Michael has worked in popular shows including The Good Wife, Designated Survivor, The Good Fight, and See You Yesterday.

