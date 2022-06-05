Micheal B Jordan, Lori Harvey breakup after actor 'let his guard down'

Micheal B Jordan and Lori Harvey have split!

The lovebirds have called it quits after their PDA-filled romance of 1.5 years, PEOPLE reveals.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," a source tells the outlet. "They still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," adds the source. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

This comes after the actor and his model girlfriend marked their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022.



In April 2021, Jordan gushed over Lori and privacy around their relationship with PEOPLE.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said at the time. "I am extremely happy. I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."