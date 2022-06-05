 
Sunday Jun 05 2022
Amber Heard gets marriage offer from Arab man in viral audio: 'You are a blessing'

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Amber Heard gets marriage proposal from an Arab in viral audio: 'You are a blessing'

Amber Heard has been made a startling offer from a Saudi man.

The Aquaman star, who now owes ex-husband Johnny Depp $15 million after losing defamation lawsuit against him in Virginia, has reportedly gone broke from the legal charges of the trial.

However, an Arab man has offered to solve her problems, sending her a voice note which has now gone viral, garnering nearly 100,000 views.

“Amber… since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man,” he says in the voice note.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote for Washington Post, alleging she is a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of the star. Depp later lost major acting projects including Pirates of the Caribbean and was labelled a 'wife-beater' by The Sun.

